Man, woman shot in Goulds, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot Wednesday morning in Goulds, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 22623 SW 113th Place.

According to Miami-Dade police, the gunman got into an altercation with another man, which escalated into a shooting.

Police said the man and a woman were shot and were taken to a local hospital.

The man died at the hospital and the woman is recovering from her injuries, authorities said.

It's unclear how the gunman and the victims knew each other and what the initial argument was about.

The gunman's identity has not been released.

