Man, woman shot while driving in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman were shot Wednesday night while riding in a white Mazda sedan in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said Northside District officers responded to the 7200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and took both victims to an area hospital.

According to Colome, the Mazda was heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue when someone in a late model Ford Mustang started shooting at it.

Colome said the male victim was driving the car and the woman was the passenger.

The victims' conditions have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



