MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot Monday morning while sitting in a vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest 266th Street and Tallahassee Road.

Miami-Dade police said both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

