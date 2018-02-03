Man shot outside northwest Miami-Dade restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.
Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said the man was shot just after 7 a.m. outside the El Deseo Restaurant in the 1500 block of 119th Street.
More Headlines
Lay said the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.
A security guard for El Deseo Restaurant, which doubles as a nightclub, said the victim left the restaurant as it was closing and was shot on the sidewalk.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.