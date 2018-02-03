Man shot outside northwest Miami-Dade restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said the man was shot just after 7 a.m. outside the El Deseo Restaurant in the 1500 block of 119th Street.

Lay said the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

A security guard for El Deseo Restaurant, which doubles as a nightclub, said the victim left the restaurant as it was closing and was shot on the sidewalk.

