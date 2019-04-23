Manhunt underway for armed man who crashed vehicle, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A manhunt is underway for an armed man who crashed his vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade County and fled on foot, authorities said.

Detective Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of an assault at a water and sewer facility in the 13600 block of Northwest 58th Street. When officers arrived, they found that a white truck had crashed into the facility's front gate and then bailed out of the vehicle.

Officers are currently searching the marshy area around the facility for the man.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

