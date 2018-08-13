Masked men attack, rob employees at jewelry kiosk at The Village Flea Market

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for at least two men who robbed a jewelry kiosk last week at a flea market.

The robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the P&S Jewelry kiosk at The Village Flea Market at 7900 NW 27th Ave.

Surveillance video shows the masked thieves jumping over a glass display and attacking the employees.

At least one robber was armed with a handgun, police said.

Authorities said the thieves smashed the display during the fight and stole several pieces of jewelry worth about $750,000.

Police said the men left in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



