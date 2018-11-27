Masked police impersonators get away with cash, jewelry after pulling over driver

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two masked police impersonators got away with jewelry and cash after pulling over a driver early Tuesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The robbery occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 45th Street and 123rd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police, a 21-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were riding in a car when they noticed a vehicle behind them with flashing headlights.

They then noticed the vehicle activate red and blue lights, leading them to believe it was a police vehicle, authorities said.

Police said two robbers wearing ski masks and armed with a gun and an electronic control device, approached their car and demanded the victims' personal property and money.

Authorities said a brief struggle ensued and one of the robbers activated the electronic control device, striking the driver.

Police said the thieves got away with a gold chain, a gold ring and about $2,000 in cash.

As the robbers got away, one of the victims spotted a third person standing by the robbers' car, possibly a Dodge Charger, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



