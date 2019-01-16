Masked robber takes cigars, cash from convenience store in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who robbed a Miami Lakes convenience store at knifepoint earlier this month.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before noon Jan. 2 at the 7-Eleven store at 7375 Miami Lakes Drive.

Miami-Dade police said the masked robber pulled out a knife and ordered the 21-year-old store clerk to give him two packs of cigars and money.

Police said he then fled the scene in his car.

The store clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.