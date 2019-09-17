Masked thieves steal expensive wigs from Miami Gardens warehouse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a group of masked thieves who burglarized a warehouse early Tuesday, stealing expensive wigs.

Prime Trading Hair and Wigs co-owner Mohsin Rahman told Local 10 News the thieves rammed a U-Haul-type truck into the door of his business off Northwest 48th Avenue multiple times.

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. Co-owner Rakib Hossain said he woke up to a call from his alarm company shortly after.

"I saw lots of the stuff missing," Hossain said.

Hossain said his most expensive merchandise was among the items stolen.

"They took all the expensive wigs," he said.

Hossain estimates anywhere between $70,000 and $80,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

He said he doesn't believe the thieves snatched random items but that they specifically targeted his rarest, longest Indian pieces with the heftiest price tags.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.