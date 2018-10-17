Massive fire burns at Miami-Dade metal recycling plant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A massive fire was burning Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started after midnight at the Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. metal recycling plant and quickly grew.

Multiple units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to douse the flames.

Firefighters battled another fire at the plant in July.

The fire could be seen from the Airport Expressway, and smoke was reported as far west as Doral.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.