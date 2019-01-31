Gimenez talks job growth, crime reduction during State of the County address

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is touting job growth and a decrease in crime over the past year.

The mayor delivered his eighth State of the County address Thursday morning at PortMiami.

Gimenez said unemployment in Miami-Dade County in 2018 was at its lowest in 10 years. He also said a record-breaking 50 companies moved to the county last year, bringing about 2,000 jobs to the area.

Gimenez also praised Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and his department for a countywide reduction in crime.

"The overall crime rate dropped more than 6 percent, with 2,500 fewer incidents," Gimenez said. "Nonviolent crimes decreased by 6 percent and violent crimes dropped by 7 percent. With these notable reductions, murder fell about 13.4 percent. Robberies dropped by 15.6 percent. Aggravated assaults decreased by 6.9 percent."

