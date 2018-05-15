Men steal purse from southwest Miami-Dade nursery after inquiring about job openings

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for two men captured on surveillance video stealing a purse from a nursery in southwest Miami-Dade.

The theft was reported the morning of April 20 at a plant nursery located at 18505 SW 192nd St.

Miami-Dade police said the men arrived at the business and asked about potential job openings.

Authorities said they were told there was no work available. The men then walked toward the exit and stole the victim's purse from a table, police said.

Police said the thieves left in a green Chrysler that may have had a Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

