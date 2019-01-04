Mental health technician accused of raping patient at South Florida hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A mental health technician was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he raped a patient at the hospital where he works, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Fernando Felix Ramos-Garcia, 40, is employed at Westchester General Hospital, located at 2500 SW 75th Ave.

Police said Ramos-Garcia was working the night shift Dec. 31 when he entered the mental health patient's room and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Authorities said Ramos-Garcia then walked into the doorway to make sure no one was coming down the hall. He then reentered the room, covered the victim's mouth and raped her, causing her to bleed, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Ramos-Garcia confessed to engaging in oral sex and intercourse with the victim, but told detectives the sex acts were consensual.

Ramos-Garcia was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a person over the age of 18 and sexual misconduct at a mental health facility.



