Mexico G. Crooks dies in police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police officers shot and killed 21-year-old Mexico G. Crooks on Friday, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Officer Carlos R. Austin, a spokesman for the department, said Crooks relatives were notified.

Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said Crooks was shot while he driving a black car that was reported stolen. Police officers spotted him about 4 a.m. near Northwest 189th Terrace and Northwest Second Avenue.

In his attempt to get away, Crooks struck an officer, Noel-Pratt said. After several officers decided to fire their weapons, Crooks crashed into a house in the 100th block of Northwest 189th Street

"Once I heard the gunshots, I looked out of the window and saw police with guns pointed at the vehicle," Miami Gardens resident Willetta Bain said.

Doctors pronounced Crooks dead at the hospital. No one was injured inside the house. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the injured officer, in a stretcher. He had bandages on his left leg.

Officers reported finding a gun inside the stolen car, Noel-Pratt said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.