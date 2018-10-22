Driver in custody after police chase white BMW through Miami-Dade County

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - At least one person is in custody after they led police on a high-speed chase while driving a white BMW in Miami-Dade County.

The chase appeared to start on I-195 in Miami Beach. Sky 10 was above the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway around 5 p.m. as the car was heading into the city of Miami.

The driver then sped onto Interstate 95 and then got onto the Dolphin Expressway, heading west toward Miami International Airport.

Authorities eventually took the driver into custody in the area of Northwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue.

Local 10 News was told that the driver is a possible homicide suspect.

