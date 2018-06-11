Miami-Dade airport employee arrested, allegedly used debit card belonging to someone else

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade Aviation Department employee was arrested after she allegedly used a debit or credit card belonging to someone else.

Marie Wagnac-Ricks, 57, was charged with one count of grand theft following a joint investigation involving the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General.

Wagnac-Ricks is a uniformed Public Service Assistant at Miami International Airport.

The owner of the card accidentally left behind his card inside a Dade County Federal Credit Union ATM machine in Miami Gardens in January. The man reported to the credit union that his card had been used to make purchases worth $210.26 from Wal-Mart and Chik-Fil-A.

Surveillance video showed Wagnac-Ricks attempting to use the debit card at the ATM machine while still wearing her Miami International Airport uniform shirt.

