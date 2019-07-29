Miami-Dade Animal Services employee accused of racking up charges on department credit card

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department employee was arrested Friday on accusations that he racked up charges on a departmental credit card without permission, authorities announced Monday.

Genesis Yunez-Brito, 24, of Miami Lakes, faces charges of grand theft and official misconduct.

According to Miami-Dade police, Yunez-Brito charged $3,150 on a department credit card for unauthorized purchases while traveling in northern Florida and southern Georgia in September 2018.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after his arrest.

Police did not immediately disclose what kind of purchases Yunez-Brito is accused of making on the card during his trip.

