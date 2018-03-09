Miami-Dade authorities search for wounded cat after attack with dart

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for the person who shot an orange dart right into a cat's head leaving him to suffer alone in the streets of a Miami-Dade County's Palmetto Bay neighborhood.

The culprit could face a fine, but some residents who have seen and heard the cat's suffering are hoping for the possibility of criminal charges. Tami Stefanoff believes this is an extreme case of animal cruelty and the criminal deserves jail time.

"There should be consequences, heavy consequences," Stefanoff said.

After the cat was roaming around injured for days in the area of Southwest 152nd Street near Coral Reef Park, Local 10 News staff notified animal services. But no one has been able to trap and treat the wounded animal.

