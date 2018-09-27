Miami-Dade commissioners give green light to 836 Expressway extension

The map shows the path of the proposed expressway extension known as Kendall Parkway. Photo of traffic by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - In a vote on Thursday, Miami-Dade County commissioners gave the green-light to move forward with a proposed extension to the 836 Expressway Southwest Extension.

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or MDX, is set to operate the new toll-based 6 lane expressway, which would still need to get state, federal and Department of Environmental Resources Management permits.

The project dubbed The Kendall Parkway was met with opposition from environmentalists who feared the nearly $1 billion idea would affect the Everglades Restoration Project, contaminate drinking water and contribute to sea level rise.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez disputed those ideas as misinformation floating around the community. Gimenez said the project would be fully funded by MDX tolls and construction would be completed within the the highest environmental standards.

Gimenez also said the project would not affect the current Urban Development Boundary, which some feared would spur growth on the wetlands. Proponents believe the new expressway will alleviate traffic congestion.

