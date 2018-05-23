Higgins, Barreiro advance in Miami-Dade County Commission race

MIAMI - Political newcomer Eileen Higgins and healthcare executive Zoraida Barreiro will face off in a run-off election for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Higgins, a business owner, led the District 5 primary with nearly 35 percent of the vote. Barreiro was close behind with 33 percent of the vote. With no candidate earning 50 percent of the vote, the two will compete in a run-off election on June 19.

“Voters showed that they are ready for fresh leadership and a new vision," Higgins said in a statement. "The residents of District 5 rejected status quo politics."

Barreiro's husband, Bruno, resigned from the seat in March.

Bruno Barreiro, a Republican, is vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in Florida's 27th congressional district. Under a new Florida law, local office holders must step down to run for a federal office.

Former Florida lawmaker Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Spanish-language television personality Carlos Garin also sought the nonpartisan commission seat.

District 5 covers downtown Miami, Coral Way, Little Havana and parts of Miami Beach.

