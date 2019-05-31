Miami-Dade County courtroom clerk accused of official misconduct

Donald R. Mathis, 48, of Miramar, is accused of accepting a $1,400 payment to expunge outstanding court costs that were owed to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man employed as a courtroom clerk in Miami-Dade County was arrested Thursday on multiple charges.

According to an arrest report, Donald R. Mathis, 48, of Miramar, solicited and accepted a $1,400 payment to expunge outstanding court costs that were owed to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts.

The incident occurred during a two-month undercover operation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the report stated.

Police said Mathis also provided the confidential source with official documents that stated the fees had been paid.

According to the arrest report, at the time of his arrest, Mathis was in possession of "previously documented official Miami-Dade County funds."

He faces charges of official misconduct by a public servant, conspiracy to accept unlawful compensation and falsifying public records.

