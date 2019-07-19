Miami-Dade County employee accused of stealing gas for personal car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County employee was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stole gas for his personal vehicle over the course of four months, authorities announced Friday.

Dani Daniel Toranzo, 43, of Miami, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

According to his arrest report, investigators saw Toranzo dispensing gasoline from Miami-Dade County fuel pumps into plastic fuel containers and then transferring the gasoline into his personal vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Scion.

Police said Toranzo is the maintenance supervisor for the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department and is currently assigned to the North Trades Maintenance Facility at Amelia Earhart Park.

He has worked for the county since September 2016.

According to the arrest report, Toranzo confessed to stealing gas from the county over the course of four months.

Police said he admitted to fueling his car at least twice a week using two 5-gallon fuel containers that he kept in his work shed.

Authorities said the gasoline stored in the containers was all obtained by utilizing the crew fueling card assigned to Toranzo's department.

