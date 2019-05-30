Miami-Dade County introduces door tags to alert first responders after storm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County officials are urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

"We know that it only takes one storm to have a catastrophic impact on our community, so we all need to prepare now," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gimenez introduced the 2019 hurricane guide along with new door hangers to help first responders get to residents who need help the most. And they are fairly simple to use.

"Hang it on your door. If everything is OK inside, hang it with the green side out, and if you have a problem, especially a medical problem or an emergency problem, you hang it with the red sign," Director of Emergency Management Frank Rollason said.

The county has also initiated a drone program that will help identify the door hangers in the air following a storm and get help out immediately.

"The drone will be able to pick up on these signs and will be able to tell us by GPS what the location is of a place that has a help sign that's on here," Rollason said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.