Miami-Dade County officer in rough arrest to face criminal charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have arrested a Miami-Dade County police officer who was recorded getting into a struggle with a woman after she had reported a crime.

Officer Alejandro Giraldo faces charges of official misconduct and battery.

"After taking the sworn statements ... and reviewing all the known video evidence, we believe that there is sufficient evidence to charge a violation of Florida's criminal statues," prosecutors said in a statement.

Dyma Loving said a neighbor pulled a gun on her while she was walking in southwest Miami-Dade County in early March. Loving called police for help, but when Giraldo arrived, she and Giraldo started to argue. Giraldo eventually grabbed her by the neck, forced Loving to the ground and arrested her. A bystander recorded the incident using a mobile phone.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also released video from Giraldo's body camera. After video of the arrest attracted widespread attention, the department relieved Giraldo of duty, calling the incident "deeply troubling."

Loving, 26, was initially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, but those charges were later dropped. She is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Giraldo.

