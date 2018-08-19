Miami-Dade County Public Schools gear up for first day of classes

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County students are just a few short hours away from heading back to the classroom.

Public schools in Miami-Dade County will open their doors Monday for the 2018-2019 school year with a special focus on safety enhancements.

Local 10 caught up with Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Sunday as he visited Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary School in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. It’s one of dozens of schools he's visited throughout his district in the last few days.

“The excitement is palpable,” Carvalho said.

Last week, the district unveiled its new offerings for cafeteria food, showing off menu items that include expanded vegan options and incorporating locally sourced fruits and vegetables.



