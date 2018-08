DORAL, Fla. - On Thursday morning, a new class of Miami-Dade County police officers was sworn in at the Firefighters Memorial building in Doral.

The 29 new members of the department are from 16 agencies through Florida.

Local 10’s Janine Stanwood was the guest civilian speaker.

Director Juan Perez said, "only a few are willing, therefore we shall always honor, respect and celebrate those able and willing to sacrifice for others."

