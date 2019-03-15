Miami-Dade detectives question man linked to controversial arrest caught on video

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department detectives questioned a handcuffed man late Thursday night who was linked to a controversial woman's arrest caught on a cellphone video that went viral on social media.

Dyma Loving said she called 911 to get police officers to help her deal with her threatening neighbor Frank Tumm, 50, and she ended up in handcuffs.

More than a week after the arrest, there were about seven unmarked police cars and three Miami-Dade squad cars outside of Tumm's home in South Miami-Dade.

Loving said she was walking with Adrianna Green when Tumm, 50, called Green a "whore." Green said that after she grabbed a plant from Tumm's yard and threw it at him, he grabbed a shotgun and threatened to shoot them.

Loving, 26, said she expected officers to arrest Tumm for threatening them. They arrested her on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an office without violence, because she was "upset, very irate and uncooperative," a police report said.

Dyma Loving was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

The video of the March 5 arrest shows an officer hurting Loving. After watching the video, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez vowed to investigate it.

"I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service and fairness," Perez wrote on Twitter.

Perez also announced the officer, who was not identified, was relieved of duty and of his role as a field-training officer. The officers at the scene did not say if the handcuffed man was Tumm. Detectives said late Thursday night that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.