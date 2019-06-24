Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hazmat crew called after warehouse fire

Trent Kelly/WPLG

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A hazardous materials crew was called Monday morning after a warehouse fire in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started at a warehouse off Northwest 145th Street, next to Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the hazmat team was called as a precaution because of the chemicals housed inside the warehouse.

The warehouse is home to Turbopower, which provides maintenance for aircraft engines.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



