Miami-Dade man seriously hurt after fireworks explode in his hand

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was seriously hurt early Monday while setting off fireworks outside his home in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Family members said Orlando Perez was celebrating the New Year when some fireworks exploded in his hands, causing serious damage to his fingers. Perez may lose two of his fingers, family members said.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Northwest 186th Street.

The man was taken to Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later airlifted him to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

