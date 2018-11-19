Miami-Dade officials warn homeless advocates about West Nile virus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Concerns over one mosquito that tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month have prompted calls by Miami-Dade Health Department to protect people who live on the streets from potentially infectious mosquito bites.

There has been no widespread public notification about the infected mosquito, for reasons that state and/or local health officials have not yet made clear.

Homeless advocates and caseworkers were notified Nov. 6 about the concerns.

Questions about the infected mosquito, including its location and date of the discovery, have not been answered by state or local health officials at this writing.

As it did during a Zika outbreak in 2016, Miami-Dade County's Homeless Trust notified via email organizations that work with the county’s homeless and shelter populations about "concerns about West Nile virus in the community," with the offer to deliver supplies of mosquito repellent to distribute.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention lists 19 cases of West Nile virus in Florida, though none in humans. No cases are listed south of Palm Beach County.

According to the CDC, West Nile virus is most frequently transmitted by mosquitoes. While most infections produce no symptoms or minor fevers and headaches, less than 1 percent of infections lead to life-threatening illnesses that include inflammation of the spinal cord (meningitis) or brain (encephalitis).





