Miami-Dade pawn shop employee pistol-whipped during robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for four thieves who robbed a pawn shop earlier this month.

Surveillance video was released Thursday of the Jan. 16 incident that occurred around 12:50 p.m. at the Value Pawn at 18494 S. Dixie Highway.

According to authorities, four masked thieves were armed with guns as they entered the store.

Police said one of the robbers grabbed the 40-year-old employee by her hair and struck her on the head with the gun.

Police said the victim was then dragged into the office, where one of the robbers ordered her to open the safe.

The robber struck her on the head with the gun a second time after she was unable to open the safe.

Authorities said the remaining thieves smashed the jewelry display cases and stole merchandise while the employee was trying to access the safe.

Police said the thieves got away with items valued at more than $30,000. They fled in an Infiniti Q50.

Police said the victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

