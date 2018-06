MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A construction worker suffered burns during a fire Monday at the Miami-Dade Police Department's station in Cutler Bay.

The South District station at 10800 SW 211 St. is next to the Miami-Dade Firehouse 34.

Construction equipment handling tar, a dark flammable liquid, caused the fire, according to both firefighters and police officers.

Paramedics took the person injured to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

