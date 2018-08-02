Miami-Dade police find man shot and killed inside car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found shot and killed late Wednesday inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said officers found the man around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 106th Street while responding to the report of a shooting.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, who was not identified, dead at the scene. Cowart said homicide detectives were investigating.

