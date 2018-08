MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found shot and killed late Wednesday inside an SUV in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said officers were called to a shooting about 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 106th Street. When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the vehicle.

The victim has not been identified.

Cowart said homicide detectives were investigating.

