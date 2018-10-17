Miami-Dade police investigate homicide in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the scene at Southwest 127th Place and 224th Street shortly after 9 a.m. as detectives were spotted outside a home, appearing to be digging a hole.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was at the scene as detectives removed a shovel that was wrapped in a brown bag and other items. A car was also towed from the driveway.

Neighbors told Finnie they heard the homeowner's daughter and her boyfriend were at the home at the time of the killing.

"They're nervous obviously, according to the rumors that are going on," one neighbor said. "You know what they say: 'When there's smoke, there's fire.' So apparently something happened."

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.