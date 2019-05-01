Miami-Dade police officer fatally shoots armed man believed to have killed wife

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer fatally shot a man believed to have killed his wife Wednesday morning during an "extremely violent situation" at their home, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said officers received a call about a domestic violence incident inside the gated Caribe Lakes community on Southwest 154th Court.

Perez said police believed "someone was potentially killing someone else." He said the first officer to arrive had to intervene and entered the home.

"What can only be described as a horrific scene, he found a deceased person," Perez said.

Perez said the officer encountered a man armed with a knife and was forced to fire, killing him.

"The officer potentially saved some lives today," Perez said. "Unfortunately, he had to take someone's life in the process."

Perez said the couple's children -- a young adult and teenager -- were also inside the home.

"We believe this is a husband and wife situation," Perez said. "The wife is dead on the scene as well from extreme trauma to the body."

Perez said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, while Miami-Dade police homicide detectives will investigate the wife's death.

