Miami-Dade County police officer hurt after crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A police officer was hurt after a three-car crash Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the officer crashed into the back of another car around 8:30 p.m. just outside Hialeah, police said.

One of the other drivers was also hurt, but Zabaleta described their injuries as not life-threatening

Zabaleta said the officer was treated at a local hospital for a shoulder injury.

Police said the crash was not related to Monday's "Bikes Up, Gun Down" rides.

