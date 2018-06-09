Miami-Dade police officer struck by driver who ran stop sign, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

The officer's cruiser was left crushed and in pieces after a collision along Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Officers at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the officer's cruiser. The damage was so severe, the officer had to be cut out of the car.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He is expected to recover.

According to officers, two others were injured during the crash as well. They are also expected to recover.

