Miami-Dade police officer sentenced to probation for beating daughter at school

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was sentenced to a year of probation Thursday, months after he was captured on surveillance video beating his teenage daughter at her school.

Raymond Rosario accepted a plea deal in the case and pleaded no contest to a child abuse charge.

Police said Rosario showed up to Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy in March after he got a phone call from his daughter's teacher, who claimed the 14-year-old girl had been disrespectful.

Authorities said Rosario went to the school and beat his daughter in the main office. At least two employees stood by and did not intervene during the incident.

Rosario appeared in court in August, where prosecutor Laura Adams said the victim felt her father hadn't accepted responsibility for what he did and wanted to move forward with a trial.

She also claimed her father had been abusive in the past.

According to Adams, the teen said Rosario once beat her with a belt to the point that she soiled herself.

Rosario was ordered to stay away from his daughter after his arrest, and she has been living solely with her mother.

Rosario was suspended from the police department after his arrest. His current status with the department is unclear.



