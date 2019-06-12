Miami-Dade police officers fired on after making traffic stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police officers conducting a traffic stop Monday were fired at as two carjacking suspects bailed out their vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said.

Police said two men had carjacked a woman's white Toyota Corolla in Opa-locka and they were stopped around 9 p.m. near Northwest 152nd Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

No one was wounded by the gunfire, police said. Officers were searching the surrounding area for the men. The massive manhunt included a helicopter unit, K-9 units and SWAT team members.

"They are definitely considered armed and dangerous," said Opa-Locka police Chief James Dobson.

