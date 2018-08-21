Miami-Dade police officers search for 1 linked to abandoned stolen car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department officers were searching for a person who abandoned a stolen car on the side of the Florida Turnpike.

Officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were following a stolen Toyota FJ Cruiser northbound on Tuesday afternoon. The driver stopped near the exit ramp at 152nd Street and everyone inside jumped out and ran into the Palmetto Estates neighborhood, police said.

Officers were at Southwest 160th Street, just east of the Florida Turnpike, near the Christ the King Catholic School at 16000 SW 112 Ave. There is a helicopter flying over the perimeter.

As of about 4:55 p.m., officers said two suspects were caught, but one was still on the run.

This is a developing story.

