Miami-Dade police operation cracks down on black-market fuel sellers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police arrested 11 men and impounded 11 vehicles Wednesday as part of an ongoing operation targeting gas thieves.

Police said the men were stealing large quantities of gasoline using credit card information that was illegally obtained through electronic "skimping" devices attached to pumps.

The men would then store the gasoline in large bladders inside trucks and vans while the waited to resell the stolen fuel, police said.

Authorities have warned that these makeshift gas-hauling vehicles are unsafe, likening them to "rolling bombs." Wednesday’s arrests were part of an operation called "Fill 'Er Up," which started in February.

Police said the raids started around 10 a.m. at several locations around Miami-Dade County.

Many of the vehicles impounded had been retrofitted to carry and conceal the gasoline tanks. In one case, police said the thieves used a landscaping truck and covered the tank with a tarp and branches.

