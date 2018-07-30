Miami-Dade police rescue kitten trapped in car at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - No matter how big, small, old or young... or how many legs... the Miami-Dade Police Department goes all out to make sure every local resident is safe.

The department shared video on Facebook of a very tiny rescue during Saturday's Manchester City-Bayern Munich game at Hard Rock Stadium.

In what was dubbed "Operation Kitten Rescue" (natch), Officer Green and Lt. Gary are seen working all the angles to grab a kitten that had become stuck under the hood of a hot parked car.

Just as the officers were preparing to remove parts from the car, one of the officers was able to get hold of the kitten and bring it to safety.

Not only did the officers rescue the cat they named "Lucky," but they also found it a forever home.

A purr-fect rescue if we should say so ourselves.

