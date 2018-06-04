Man in custody after barricading himself inside southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside a home in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and 186th Street. Authorities said a loud bang was heard in the area, but it's unclear whether it was a gunshot.

Police said the man may suffer from an unknown mental illness.

Authorities said he was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

