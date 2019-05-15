Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police search for machete-wielding robber

Robbery reported at The Village Flea Market & Mall

By Liane Morejon - Reporter, Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a thief who they said robbed a business Wednesday afternoon while armed with a machete.

The robbery was reported at The Village Flea Market & Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street.

Police said the thief took money off the counter and punched an employee.

The employee was not taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police said they were searching for a female suspect, however a store employee told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that the thief was actually a man who came in to sell some merchandise.

According to the employee, the man spotted money on the counter and took it.

A customer then intervened, taking the money out of the thief's pocket, the employee said.

The employee said the thief left his merchandise behind but came back with a machete to get his stuff back.


 
 

