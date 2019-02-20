Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police search for missing woman with dementia, Alzheimer's

Wanda Smith, 56, last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a missing woman who has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a police flier, Wanda Smith, 56, was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police said Smith walked off in an unknown direction and may be in need of services.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
 

