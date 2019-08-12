Miami-Dade police search for missing woman with intellectual disability

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a missing woman who they said suffers from an intellectual disability.

According to authorities, Marritte Duroscar, 51, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street, boarding a transit bus en route to Broward County.

Police said Duroscar may be in need of services.

She was last seen wearing a black and white flower skirt and black tank top.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.