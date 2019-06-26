Missing 3-year-old child found after Miami-Dade police search

MIAMI - A missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday after a frantic search by Miami-Dade police who believed the child may have been abducted.

Police were searching for Markel Dolce in the area of the 1300 block of Northeast 115 Street.

However, the boy was found about an hour after the search began.

According to investigators, the child was taken just before 4 p.m. and was last seen with a person in a red Jeep utility vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly fled the area while a person in a black Nissan Altima chased after it.

No other details were immediately released by police.

