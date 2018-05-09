Miami-Dade police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami Dade Police Department, said Jesus Cruz, 60, was riding a scooter west on Northwest Seventh Street near Northwest 111th Avenue when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle just after midnight.

Cowart said the driver did not stop after Cowart was struck. Police released a photo of a car whose driver may have seen the crash. Police described the car as a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information with about the crash is asked to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

