Miami-Dade police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police are searching for a driver who seriously injured a 60-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Police released surveillance video from the incident Monday in hopes someone can identify the driver.

Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Mayra Diaz was crossing Northwest 27th Avenue at Northwest 24th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a black Nissan Titan truck struck her. The driver did not stop to help Diaz and fled north on Northwest 27th Avenue, Cowart said.

Paramedics transported Diaz to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police described the truck as a 2004-to-2009 Nissan Titan with four doors that likely has a missing headlight and damage to the right-front bumper.

